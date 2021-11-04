Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,885. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.03 million, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taseko Mines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

