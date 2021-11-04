Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 70,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,885. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $624.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taseko Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

