Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON TKO opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.62. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £447.10 million and a P/E ratio of 81.90.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

