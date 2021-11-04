Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

