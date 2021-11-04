TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 39,189 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 716.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,925,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

