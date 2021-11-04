Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.30.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. 1,690,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

