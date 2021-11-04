Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,760,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 947,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 188,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 12,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Tailwind Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

