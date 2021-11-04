Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.12 and last traded at $99.05, with a volume of 26359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.