Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $100.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.