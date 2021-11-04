S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 51,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

