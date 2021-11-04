SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

AMGN opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Amgen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.