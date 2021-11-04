Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Surgery Partners comprises 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.