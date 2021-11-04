Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.93.

TSE SU opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

