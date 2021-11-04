Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.93.
TSE SU opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
