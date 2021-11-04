Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE INN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

