Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
NYSE INN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
