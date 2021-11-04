Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.45. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

