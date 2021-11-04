Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $102.58 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $193.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.