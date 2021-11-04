Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $954.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

