Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $917.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

