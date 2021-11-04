Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of MSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $917.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
Studio City International Company Profile
