Strike Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $54.23 or 0.00088676 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $163.32 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

