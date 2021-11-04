STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.980-$2.000 EPS.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 38,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

