Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

DFNL opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.