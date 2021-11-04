Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

SF traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.57. 2,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

