Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 799.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.