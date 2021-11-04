Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

