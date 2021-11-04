stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00087812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.65 or 0.07340502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.37 or 1.00175210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

