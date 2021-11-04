Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.53. Approximately 3,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

