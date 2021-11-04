STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Set at C$2.50 by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) received a C$2.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.11. 47,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,499. The firm has a market cap of C$143.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.