State Street Corp Has $134.26 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.97% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $134,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.