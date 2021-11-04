State Street Corp Has $122.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $122,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

