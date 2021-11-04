State Street Corp Buys 66,813 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $129,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $241.15 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $241.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

