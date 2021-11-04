State Street Corp Buys 26,579 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $134,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

