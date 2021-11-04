Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $71.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.04.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

