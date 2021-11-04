SSR Mining Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

SSRM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

