Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.