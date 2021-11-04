Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.01 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

