Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

