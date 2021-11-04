Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 670.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,567 shares of company stock worth $4,237,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

