Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Visteon worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $119.90 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

