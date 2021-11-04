Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lear by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 389,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 68,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Lear stock opened at $179.50 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

