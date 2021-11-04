Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.21 and last traded at $118.91. Approximately 26,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 509,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -272.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

