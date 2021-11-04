SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.59. 227,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

