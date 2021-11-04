Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

