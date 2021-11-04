Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 23,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.