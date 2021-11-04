SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 922,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

