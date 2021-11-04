SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 125,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,976,396 shares.The stock last traded at $359.18 and had previously closed at $359.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.46 and its 200 day moving average is $346.23.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.