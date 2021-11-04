Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 122,647 shares trading hands.

LOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

