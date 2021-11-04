Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.