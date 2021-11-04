Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

SOHO stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

