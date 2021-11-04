Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.