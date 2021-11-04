Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 2,226,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

